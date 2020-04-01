Image Source : FILE Big spike pushes coronavirus cases in Andhra to 111

In the biggest spike in Covid-19 cases in a single day, as many as 67 persons tested positive in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 111.

Majority of them believed to be those who attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi last month.

According to the media bulletin released by the Health Department Wednesday night, 24 new cases were reported after 9 a.m.

Earlier in the day, 43 cases were reported.

Out of the total cases, Guntur accounted for the maximum 20 cases. Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam districts reported 15 each. Fourteen from West Godavari and 11 from Visakhapatnam tested positive. The cases were reported from 11 out of 13 districts.

The state had Monday reported 17 cases. Fourteen of them had attended the Tablighi meet.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged all those who travelled to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, their family members and their contacts to come forward for medical tests.

Reddy said that of the 87 cases that tested positive in the state, 70 have a Delhi-connect. Disclosing that 1,085 people from the state had attended the Delhi event in mid-March, he said 585 people have been tested so far. While 70 positive cases have been identified from the tests, results of 500 cases are awaited.

Stating that 21 persons who had visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, are yet to be traced, Reddy requested these people or their family members or people who came in contact with them, to voluntarily come forward for medical tests.