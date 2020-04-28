Coronavirus cases in India cross 29,000-mark; 934 deaths. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A health worker checks temperature of a passenger as people who were stranded in the city due to the month-long lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday via video conferencing interacted with all the chief ministers to decide the next course of action on coronavirus lockdown that will end on May 3. As per sources, the government may provide some relaxations in the areas that fall under green zones (where no coronavirus cases have surfaced) however, lockdown will continue in red zones, regions where coronavirus cases are present and are high-risk areas.

On Monday, India coronavirus positive cases toll stood at 28,380 including 886 deaths and 6,362 patients have recovered, these figures were released by the health ministry on Monday evening. The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking in the meeting yesterday with CMs, PM Modi said that everybody's collective efforts in imposing the lockdown helped the country in controlling the spread of coronavirus. He added, "We have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19. The impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months, masks and face covers will be part of our life."

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 1183 235 31 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 36 27 1 Bihar 345 57 2 Chandigarh 40 17 0 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 Delhi 3108 877 54 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 3548 394 162 Haryana 296 183 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 Jammu and Kashmir 546 164 7 Jharkhand 82 13 3 Karnataka 512 193 20 Kerala 481 355 4 Ladakh 20 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 2168 302 110 Maharashtra 8590 1282 369 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 118 37 1 Puducherry 8 3 0 Punjab 313 71 18 Rajasthan 2262 669 46 Tamil Nadu 1937 1101 24 Telengana 1004 321 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 51 33 0 Uttar Pradesh 1955 335 31 West Bengal 697 109 20 Total number of confirmed cases in India 29435* 6869 934

