Coronavirus cases in India cross 29,000-mark; 934 deaths. Check state-wise list
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday via video conferencing interacted with all the chief ministers to decide the next course of action on coronavirus lockdown that will end on May 3. As per sources, the government may provide some relaxations in the areas that fall under green zones (where no coronavirus cases have surfaced) however, lockdown will continue in red zones, regions where coronavirus cases are present and are high-risk areas.
On Monday, India coronavirus positive cases toll stood at 28,380 including 886 deaths and 6,362 patients have recovered, these figures were released by the health ministry on Monday evening. The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.
Speaking in the meeting yesterday with CMs, PM Modi said that everybody's collective efforts in imposing the lockdown helped the country in controlling the spread of coronavirus. He added, "We have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19. The impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months, masks and face covers will be part of our life."
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
Name of State / UT
Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)