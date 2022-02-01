Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.67 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 11.69%; 1,192 deaths.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 17,43,059 today
- The total death toll in India is now at 4,96,242, says health ministry data
- The daily positivity rate stands at 11.69 per cent on Feb 1
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,67,059 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,192 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (February 1), the country saw a total of 2,54,076 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 94.37 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,92,30,198.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 17,43,059 (4.20% per cent) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,96,242. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 11.69 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,06,97,193 samples have been tested up to January 31 for COVID-19. Of these 14,28,672 samples were tested on Monday.
Meanwhile, all universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, Training institutes and other institutes of higher education will re-open in Chandigarh from Tuesday, said an order from the Directorate of Higher Education of the Union Territory. Institutional institutions will open only for academic and related activities.COVID-19 appropiate behaviour like social distancing, mask-wearing, hand hygiene and sanitisation will have to be followed in the institution and the head of the institution should ensure adherence to it, says the order.
"All students in age group of 15-18 years should have received at least first dose of COVID vaccination. All teaching/non-teaching staff and students of 18 years and above should be fully vaccinated," added the order.
All the public libraries and branches will be opened with 50 per cent capacity in adherence to COVID-19 norms.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|402
|47
|9246
|81
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|116031
|606
|2139854
|9692
|14606
|12
|12
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2948
|195
|58848
|324
|286
|4
|Assam
|23795
|6340
|684358
|7230
|6442
|20
|20
|5
|Bihar
|6558
|1155
|804274
|2389
|12221
|4
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|3452
|367
|84574
|805
|1118
|3
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|25734
|619
|1083602
|1744
|13834
|10
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|101
|16
|11196
|26
|4
|9
|Delhi
|21490
|3310
|1780172
|6954
|25827
|30
|30
|10
|Goa
|9658
|763
|225066
|1582
|3682
|7
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|91320
|6701
|1052222
|16066
|10438
|30
|30
|12
|Haryana
|28837
|1383
|906846
|5284
|10286
|17
|17
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|9452
|1
|256631
|779
|3995
|9
|9
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|40270
|1949
|387946
|6557
|4659
|7
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|6495
|1248
|416117
|1981
|5300
|16
|Karnataka
|251114
|1048
|3495239
|29244
|38942
|68
|68
|17
|Kerala***
|355314
|18394
|5574535
|32701
|53666
|101
|374
|475
|18
|Ladakh
|1212
|49
|24460
|182
|224
|19
|Lakshadweep
|257
|36
|10747
|60
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|63297
|2745
|885526
|12041
|10616
|9
|9
|21
|Maharashtra
|231591
|16621
|7331806
|39015
|142572
|50
|50
|22
|Manipur
|3976
|42
|126893
|284
|2041
|3
|3
|23
|Meghalaya
|2353
|66
|87009
|424
|1522
|4
|4
|24
|Mizoram
|14301
|510
|157584
|1310
|606
|5
|5
|25
|Nagaland
|884
|23
|32722
|68
|735
|20
|20
|26
|Odisha
|43952
|4367
|1193365
|9191
|8594
|19
|19
|27
|Puducherry
|11027
|1515
|147792
|2433
|1928
|5
|5
|28
|Punjab
|26791
|2675
|697180
|5431
|17214
|24
|24
|29
|Rajasthan
|72289
|2560
|1118518
|12600
|9245
|21
|21
|30
|Sikkim
|1110
|205
|36560
|331
|429
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|203926
|4424
|3084470
|26624
|37544
|38
|38
|32
|Telangana
|38723
|1724
|718241
|4207
|4086
|1
|1
|33
|Tripura
|4307
|823
|95015
|898
|899
|4
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|31165
|81
|381487
|2260
|7536
|5
|5
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|55574
|4027
|1934560
|12080
|23189
|25
|25
|36
|West Bengal
|31562
|6356
|1941461
|9750
|20583
|33
|33
|Total#
|1831268
|53669
|38976122
|262628
|495050
|585
|374
|959
|*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 91 deaths reported on 31st January + 638 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
