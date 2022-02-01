Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.67 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 11.69%; 1,192 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 17,43,059 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2022 9:27 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.67 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 11.69%; 1,192 deaths.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 17,43,059 today
  • The total death toll in India is now at 4,96,242, says health ministry data
  • The daily positivity rate stands at 11.69 per cent on Feb 1

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,67,059 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,192 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (February 1), the country saw a total of 2,54,076 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 94.37 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,92,30,198.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 17,43,059 (4.20% per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,96,242. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 11.69 per cent today. 

ALSO READ: India opens up as Covid cases dip, curbs relaxed in THESE states | Check details

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,06,97,193 samples have been tested up to January 31 for COVID-19. Of these 14,28,672 samples were tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, all universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, Training institutes and other institutes of higher education will re-open in Chandigarh from Tuesday, said an order from the Directorate of Higher Education of the Union Territory. Institutional institutions will open only for academic and related activities.COVID-19 appropiate behaviour like social distancing, mask-wearing, hand hygiene and sanitisation will have to be followed in the institution and the head of the institution should ensure adherence to it, says the order. 

"All students in age group of 15-18 years should have received at least first dose of COVID vaccination. All teaching/non-teaching staff and students of 18 years and above should be fully vaccinated," added the order. 

All the public libraries and branches will be opened with 50 per cent capacity in adherence to COVID-19 norms. 

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 402 47  9246 81  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 116031 606  2139854 9692  14606 12    12
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2948 195  58848 324  286      
4 Assam 23795 6340  684358 7230  6442 20    20
5 Bihar 6558 1155  804274 2389  12221   4
6 Chandigarh 3452 367  84574 805  1118   3
7 Chhattisgarh 25734 619  1083602 1744  13834 10    10
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 101 16  11196 26  4      
9 Delhi 21490 3310  1780172 6954  25827 30    30
10 Goa 9658 763  225066 1582  3682   7
11 Gujarat 91320 6701  1052222 16066  10438 30    30
12 Haryana 28837 1383  906846 5284  10286 17    17
13 Himachal Pradesh 9452 256631 779  3995   9
14 Jammu and Kashmir 40270 1949  387946 6557  4659   7
15 Jharkhand 6495 1248  416117 1981  5300      
16 Karnataka 251114 1048  3495239 29244  38942 68    68
17 Kerala*** 355314 18394  5574535 32701  53666 101  374 475
18 Ladakh 1212 49  24460 182  224      
19 Lakshadweep 257 36  10747 60  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 63297 2745  885526 12041  10616   9
21 Maharashtra 231591 16621  7331806 39015  142572 50    50
22 Manipur 3976 42  126893 284  2041   3
23 Meghalaya 2353 66  87009 424  1522   4
24 Mizoram 14301 510  157584 1310  606   5
25 Nagaland 884 23  32722 68  735 20    20
26 Odisha 43952 4367  1193365 9191  8594 19    19
27 Puducherry 11027 1515  147792 2433  1928   5
28 Punjab 26791 2675  697180 5431  17214 24    24
29 Rajasthan 72289 2560  1118518 12600  9245 21    21
30 Sikkim 1110 205  36560 331  429   1
31 Tamil Nadu 203926 4424  3084470 26624  37544 38    38
32 Telangana 38723 1724  718241 4207  4086   1
33 Tripura 4307 823  95015 898  899   4
34 Uttarakhand 31165 81  381487 2260  7536   5
35 Uttar Pradesh 55574 4027  1934560 12080  23189 25    25
36 West Bengal 31562 6356  1941461 9750  20583 33    33
Total# 1831268 53669  38976122 262628  495050 585  374 959
*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 91 deaths reported on 31st January + 638 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

ALSO READ: As Covid cases decline, Bengal govt decides to reopen schools, colleges soon. Check details here

Latest India News

