Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.67 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 11.69%; 1,192 deaths.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 17,43,059 today

The total death toll in India is now at 4,96,242, says health ministry data

The daily positivity rate stands at 11.69 per cent on Feb 1

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,67,059 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,192 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (February 1), the country saw a total of 2,54,076 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 94.37 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,92,30,198.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 17,43,059 (4.20% per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,96,242. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 11.69 per cent today.

ALSO READ: India opens up as Covid cases dip, curbs relaxed in THESE states | Check details

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,06,97,193 samples have been tested up to January 31 for COVID-19. Of these 14,28,672 samples were tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, all universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, Training institutes and other institutes of higher education will re-open in Chandigarh from Tuesday, said an order from the Directorate of Higher Education of the Union Territory. Institutional institutions will open only for academic and related activities.COVID-19 appropiate behaviour like social distancing, mask-wearing, hand hygiene and sanitisation will have to be followed in the institution and the head of the institution should ensure adherence to it, says the order.

"All students in age group of 15-18 years should have received at least first dose of COVID vaccination. All teaching/non-teaching staff and students of 18 years and above should be fully vaccinated," added the order.

All the public libraries and branches will be opened with 50 per cent capacity in adherence to COVID-19 norms.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 402 47 9246 81 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 116031 606 2139854 9692 14606 12 12 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2948 195 58848 324 286 4 Assam 23795 6340 684358 7230 6442 20 20 5 Bihar 6558 1155 804274 2389 12221 4 4 6 Chandigarh 3452 367 84574 805 1118 3 3 7 Chhattisgarh 25734 619 1083602 1744 13834 10 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 101 16 11196 26 4 9 Delhi 21490 3310 1780172 6954 25827 30 30 10 Goa 9658 763 225066 1582 3682 7 7 11 Gujarat 91320 6701 1052222 16066 10438 30 30 12 Haryana 28837 1383 906846 5284 10286 17 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 9452 1 256631 779 3995 9 9 14 Jammu and Kashmir 40270 1949 387946 6557 4659 7 7 15 Jharkhand 6495 1248 416117 1981 5300 16 Karnataka 251114 1048 3495239 29244 38942 68 68 17 Kerala*** 355314 18394 5574535 32701 53666 101 374 475 18 Ladakh 1212 49 24460 182 224 19 Lakshadweep 257 36 10747 60 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 63297 2745 885526 12041 10616 9 9 21 Maharashtra 231591 16621 7331806 39015 142572 50 50 22 Manipur 3976 42 126893 284 2041 3 3 23 Meghalaya 2353 66 87009 424 1522 4 4 24 Mizoram 14301 510 157584 1310 606 5 5 25 Nagaland 884 23 32722 68 735 20 20 26 Odisha 43952 4367 1193365 9191 8594 19 19 27 Puducherry 11027 1515 147792 2433 1928 5 5 28 Punjab 26791 2675 697180 5431 17214 24 24 29 Rajasthan 72289 2560 1118518 12600 9245 21 21 30 Sikkim 1110 205 36560 331 429 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 203926 4424 3084470 26624 37544 38 38 32 Telangana 38723 1724 718241 4207 4086 1 1 33 Tripura 4307 823 95015 898 899 4 4 34 Uttarakhand 31165 81 381487 2260 7536 5 5 35 Uttar Pradesh 55574 4027 1934560 12080 23189 25 25 36 West Bengal 31562 6356 1941461 9750 20583 33 33 Total# 1831268 53669 38976122 262628 495050 585 374 959 *** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 91 deaths reported on 31st January + 638 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: As Covid cases decline, Bengal govt decides to reopen schools, colleges soon. Check details here

Latest India News