India opening up, Covid curbs relaxed in THESE states | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: Police personnel patrol during the COVID-induced restrictions in Jammu, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

As Covid cases are coming down across India, several states have started relaxing the existing Covid curbs. Schools will soon resume for physical classes in states like West Bengal, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry. Here's how states are opening up public places amid dip in Covid cases:

Offline classes for students of grades 1 to 12 and also those in colleges in Nagpur will resume from February 1 with COVID-19 protocols. In Madhya Pradesh, schools will open with 50 per cent capacity for students of classes 1 to 12 from February 1. Himachal Pradesh has relaxed Covid restrictions, however night curfew is still in place. On the other hand, the state government has now allowed public gatherings of a maximum of 500 people for outdoor events and 250 people for indoor events. Government offices in the state, meanwhile, will now function six days a week with 100 per cent capacity. West Bengal also announced relaxation in Covid-related restrictions in the state. Restaurants, bars, and cinema halls will operate at 75% capacity. Parks and tourist places will also reopen with Covid safety protocols. The same applies to sports arenas, which can now operate at 75% seating capacity. Schools for classes 8 to 12, colleges and varsities will reopen in West Bengal on February 3. Jammu and Kashmir has announced a seven-hour relaxation in a 64-hr weekend lockdown. Chandigarh will resume schools for classes 10 and 12 from February 1.

Latest India News