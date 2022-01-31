As Covid cases decline, Bengal govt decides to reopen schools, colleges soon. Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Workers sanitise a classroom at a school

The West Bengal government on Monday said that schools for classes 8 to 12 will reopen in the state from February 3 as the Covid-19 pandemic situation improved in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day. "We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said. Banerjee said the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.

On Sunday, West Bengal's Covid-19 caseload increased to 19,93,606 after 3,427 more people tested positive for the virus, 85 less than the previous day's figure, the health department said in a bulletin. The state had recorded 33 fresh coronavirus fatalities which pushed the death toll to 20,583. On Saturday, the number of new cases and deaths were 3,512 and 35 respectively.

Of the fresh fatalities, eight were recorded from Kolkata, followed by six in North 24 Parganas, five in Howrah and four in Hooghly districts, the bulletin said. It said 521 new Covid infections were reported from Kolkata and 373 from North 24 Parganas districts. The number of active cases was 31,562 down by 6,356 from the previous day.

Also Read | Karnataka govt lifts night curfew, decides to reopen schools from Monday

Also Read | Centre likely to issue advisory on reopening schools soon: Sources

Latest Education News