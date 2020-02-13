Coronavirus outbreak: 2 passengers from Bangkok test positive at Kolkata's NSCBI Airport

Image Source : PTI File Image

Two passengers who arrived from Bangkok have tested positive for novel coronavirus at Kolkata's NSCBI Airport. With this, the total of coronavirus cases in Kolkata has gone up to 3. According to NSCBI Airport Director, the passengers have been identified as Himadri Barman and Nagendra Singh.

Both the passengers were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital. Earlier a passenger called Anita Oraon had tested positive during thermal screening.

Already two airlines which had direct flights between Kolkata and China have suspended their flights. Low cost carier IndiGo has temporarily suspended its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6.

"In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou service from February 6, 2020 to February 25, 2020 and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 till February 26," the airline had said in a statement.

After IndiGo, China Eastern Airlines suspended its flights between Kolkata and Kunming in China from February 10 to February 29.

Passengers of flights coming to Kolkata from Kunming and Guangzhou in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok were being screened since January 17.

At present, passengers arriving from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok are being screened as no flights are operating to and from China.

