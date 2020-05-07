Image Source : PTI Felix hospital in Noida Sector 137, Sector-8, Sector-15 report new coronavirus cases

Noida reported 10 new positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, out of which two were found in Felix hospital sector-137 while one each detected in Sector-8 and Sector-15. Meanwhile, three cases each reported from Greater Noida's Nat Madiya Village and Sharda Hospital. With these new cases, the total tally of Gautam Buddha Nagar has reached 202 while 93 are active patients, receiving treatment in hospitals.

A total of 124 samples were received by the authorities in Noida, out of which 10 tested positive on Thursday. In Felix hospital, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus. While a 17-year-old girl in sector-8 and a 55-year-old man in sector-15 were also among the new infections.

From Nat Madiya Village in Greater Noida, a 4-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, and a 33-year-old woman found positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, three men of ages 20-year, 22-year, and 27-year are also among the new coronavirus cases. Out of 124 samples, 114 samples tested negative for coronavirus.

Gautam Buddha Nagar is a coronavirus red zone with 366 institutional quarantine centers. However, no fatality has been reported due to the deadly contagious virus yet while 109 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Noida till now.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage