Coronavirus lockdown: Mumbai Police assures continued supply of essential goods, advises against panic buying

Mumbai Police on Thursday night assures citizens that essential items like food, grocery, medicines will continue to be supplied during the 21-day national lockdown announced to combat coronavirus. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Thursday evening, people rushed out to stock up on essential items like food and medicines. Long queues were seen at grocery shops and medical stores.

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to assure citizens and advised them against panic buying.

We request Mumbaikars to stay calm & rest assured that all emergency services & essential commodities will be available throughout lockdown. The shops will remain open & you may commute as per guidelines to nearby stores.

Pranay Ashok, Spokesperson of Mumbai Police sought to calm the panicking citizens as well.

"All are requested to note that the lockdown will not affect any essential commodities or services like food, groceries, medicine and medical equipment etc. The essential services and the establishments of essential commodities will remain open.There is no need to panic and rush to shops now," he said.

Pranay Ashok appealed people to co-operate with police.

"The lockdown is extended till 14th April . But we will ensure that the essential commodities, medical facilities and all the exceptions made in the order will be allowed with due precautions," he said.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Police made a similar appeal from their official twitter handle.

The Administration is ensuring smooth supply of essential items and food grains. The citizens are requested not to panic as the shops will be open all the usual time. Kindly cooperate "

Police departments in Maharashtra and other states in the country are taking to twitter as there are reports of rumours doing rounds on social media. Police departments along with senior police officials in the respective region are actively taking to Twitter to quash the rumours.

Maharashtra is emerging as a hotspot of coronavirus infections in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, about Maharashtra accounts for more than 20 per cent of coronavirus infections in the country.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state on Thursday and made a fresh appeal to the people to observe the lockdown.

