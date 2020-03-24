Image Source : FILE Uddhav Thackeray lauds Maharashtra Police, appeals people to continue staying at home

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday made a fresh appeal to citizens in Maharashtra to stay at home in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and state lockdown. He lauded the work done by Maharashtra Police in maintaining law and order.

In his address broadcast on social media, Uddhav Thackeray repeatedly appealed people to stay at home.

"We are enforcing the lockdown to ensure that coronavirus does not spread and infections in a particular area can be localized," said Thackeray.

He clarified that though the lockdown was in place, the transport of essential items will go on. He said that the transport of agricultural produce will go on unabated.

He appealed to the police to allow transport of essential commodities. At the same time, he appealed to citizens to co-operate with the police and government agencies.

At the outset, Uddhav Thackeray thanked Central Government for its co-operation amid coronavirus pandemic. He thanked the Centre for positively considering Maharashtra Government's request of suspending domestic air travel.

In the end, Uddhav Thackeray signed off by saying "Sankat Gambhir aahe, pan Sarkaar Khambir aahe" (The government is determined even in the face of coronavirus crisis).

