Image Source : AP Indore reports 20 new COVID-19 positive cases; 65-year-old man becomes latest casualty

As many as 20 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from Indore. The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has taken the overall tally in Madhya Pradesh jump to 86. There have also been 5 deaths in the state due to the virus. Indore has now seen 63 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 3 deaths.

As per latest reports, a 65-year-old man, on Wednesday, succumbed to the illness.

Other cities in Madhya Pradesh with confirmed coronavirus cases include Jabalpur (8), Ujjain (6), Bhopal (4), Shivpuri (2), Gwalior (2) and Khargone (1).

Despite the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming into full force, India has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases. As per latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,397 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country including 35 deaths.

Worldwide, coronavirus has not killed over 42,000 people while the number of confirmed cases inching closer to 900,000.