Coronavirus Impact: Central Railways suspends 22 trains till March 31

As the threat of coronavirus is increasing by the day, the Central Railways has suspended 22 long-distance trains till March 31. Some of these trains include Deccan Express between Mumbai and Pune, Rajdhani Express, Nagpur Humsafar Express, and Pragati Express.

Pune Humsafar, Hyderabad Intercity, Duronto Express have also been suspended.

Earlier, the Central Railway, on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, Bhusaval and Solapur divisions, increased the platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till further orders. This comes at a time when the state governments and the health ministry has asked people to refrain from gathering in large number at a place to contain the coronavirus spread.