Delhi couple with home quarantine seal deboarded from Rajdhani train

A couple travelling in Bangalore-Delhi Rajdhani Express train was deboarded by railway authorities at Kazipet station in Telangana after the co-passengers found home quarantine seal on husband's hands. According to the Indian Railways, the Rajdhani train coach in which the couple had travelled, has been sanitized.

Officials said the Delhi-based couple boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad Saturday morning. A co-passenger on the train observed the COVID-19 home quarantine seal on the man's hand while he was washing his hand. It was then, he informed TTE and the couple was briefly detained at 9:45 am.

Both the passengers have been hospitalized as of now, Railways said.

As per PTI report, the coach was completely sanitised in Kazipet and was locked. The air conditioning was also switched off. The train left for its destination at 11.30 am.

Till now, 271 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India out of which 25 cases are in Delhi whereas eight cases are in Telangana. The government had, earlier, urged people with foreign travel history to home quarantine themselves even if they don't show any symptoms of coronavirus.

