Third COVID-19 case surfaces in Bengal, scotland-returned tests positive

Coronavirus outbreak: Third COVID-19 positive case surfaces in Bengal.

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise, third coronavirus positive case has been found in Bengal. The woman who has been tested positive has returned from Scotland and undergone test in Habra, North 24 Pargana. The infected person has now been sent to isolation in Beleghata. Coronavirus cases in India have surged to 236 after the nation witnessed the highest single-day rise on Friday after close to 50 people were detected infected with the noval disease while 5 people have already died in the country. Globally, over 2.5 lakh people have been infected with the disease and more than 10,000 are dead as cases continue to surge.

The woman, in her early 20s, returned from Scotland on March 16 and was subsequently admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital in the city with symptoms of COVID-19, the official said. The woman is a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas district.

The official, however, could not confirm whether she was on home quarantine as per the protocol after returning from abroad. Before this, two persons with travel history to abroad have been reported positive for the virus in West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro to remain shut on Sunday to comply with 'Janata Curfew'

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh reports its first two cases of coronavirus