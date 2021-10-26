At 12,428, India reports lowest daily COVID case rise in 238 days; active caseload at 1,63,816

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A health worker inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to MMK college students

India saw a single-day rise of 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 238 days, while the active cases declined to 1,63,816, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, the total tally climbed to 3,42,02,202, while the death toll climbed to 4,55,068 with 356 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 120 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.18 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,879 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 11,31,826 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 60,19,01,543.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,83,318, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 102.94 crore.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 1 7514 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 4830 272 2044692 560 14350 7 3 Arunachal Pradesh 138 6 54687 10 280 4 Assam 3882 25 599055 296 5978 5 5 Bihar 36 2 716363 4 9661 6 Chandigarh 29 1 64476 1 820 7 Chhattisgarh 234 15 992066 10 13572 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 2 10671 4 9 Delhi 307 13 1414232 40 25091 10 Goa 515 30 174042 59 3358 11 Gujarat 159 5 816187 20 10088 1 12 Haryana 126 1 760999 18 10049 13 Himachal Pradesh 1657 161 217496 90 3737 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 835 31 326433 90 4430 1 15 Jharkhand 195 29 343329 61 5135 16 Karnataka 8612 128 2939647 408 38017 10 17 Kerala*** 75337 2627 4817785 9010 28873 281 18 Ladakh 37 20663 4 208 19 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 84 1 782150 9 10523 21 Maharashtra 26797 709 6437025 1586 140028 12 22 Manipur 886 45 120534 84 1913 2 23 Meghalaya 587 52 81351 65 1446 24 Mizoram 8093 13 109702 775 414 2 25 Nagaland 247 4 30798 8 681 2 26 Odisha 4247 62 1026277 360 8312 3 27 Puducherry 454 13 125454 43 1857 28 Punjab 237 8 585448 19 16553 2 29 Rajasthan 17 14 945432 15 8954 30 Sikkim 181 19 31329 23 394 31 Tamil Nadu 12791 243 2647504 1341 36033 14 32 Telangana 4023 73 662481 104 3949 2 33 Tripura 110 12 83479 4 816 34 Uttarakhand 156 7 336277 18 7399 35 Uttar Pradesh 97 6 1687101 8 22899 36 West Bengal 7869 13 1560325 807 19066 11 Total# 163816 3879 33583318 15951 455068 356

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

