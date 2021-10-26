Tuesday, October 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. At 12,428, India reports lowest daily COVID case rise in 238 days; active caseload at 1,63,816

At 12,428, India reports lowest daily COVID case rise in 238 days; active caseload at 1,63,816

With 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2021 10:12 IST
India coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: A health worker inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to MMK college students

India saw a single-day rise of 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 238 days, while the active cases declined to 1,63,816, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, the total tally climbed to 3,42,02,202, while the death toll climbed to 4,55,068 with 356 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 120 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.18 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,879 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 11,31,826 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 60,19,01,543.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,83,318, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 102.94 crore.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 7514 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 4830 272  2044692 560  14350
3 Arunachal Pradesh 138 54687 10  280  
4 Assam 3882 25  599055 296  5978
5 Bihar 36 716363 9661  
6 Chandigarh 29 64476 820  
7 Chhattisgarh 234 15  992066 10  13572  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10671   4  
9 Delhi 307 13  1414232 40  25091  
10 Goa 515 30  174042 59  3358  
11 Gujarat 159 816187 20  10088
12 Haryana 126 760999 18  10049  
13 Himachal Pradesh 1657 161  217496 90  3737
14 Jammu and Kashmir 835 31  326433 90  4430
15 Jharkhand 195 29  343329 61  5135  
16 Karnataka 8612 128  2939647 408  38017 10 
17 Kerala*** 75337 2627  4817785 9010  28873 281 
18 Ladakh 37   20663 208  
19 Lakshadweep 0   10314   51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 84 782150 10523  
21 Maharashtra 26797 709  6437025 1586  140028 12 
22 Manipur 886 45  120534 84  1913
23 Meghalaya 587 52  81351 65  1446  
24 Mizoram 8093 13  109702 775  414
25 Nagaland 247 30798 681
26 Odisha 4247 62  1026277 360  8312
27 Puducherry 454 13  125454 43  1857  
28 Punjab 237 585448 19  16553
29 Rajasthan 17 14  945432 15  8954  
30 Sikkim 181 19  31329 23  394  
31 Tamil Nadu 12791 243  2647504 1341  36033 14 
32 Telangana 4023 73  662481 104  3949
33 Tripura 110 12  83479 816  
34 Uttarakhand 156 336277 18  7399  
35 Uttar Pradesh 97 1687101 22899  
36 West Bengal 7869 13  1560325 807  19066 11 
Total# 163816 3879  33583318 15951  455068 356

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

Also Read | India remains steadfast partner in global efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic: PM Narendra Modi

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News