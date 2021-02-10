India records 11,067 new COVID cases, 94 new fatalities

Image Source : PTI India records 11,067 new COVID cases

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 infections being reported in a day, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,55,252 with 94 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,61,608 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.27 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 2 4932 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 917 45 880478 115 7160 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 1 16771 1 56 4 Assam 1680 9 214490 17 1086 1 5 Bihar 500 118 259074 303 1518 1 6 Chandigarh 168 1 20644 21 342 1 7 Chhattisgarh 4172 18 300078 222 3746 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 3396 2 9 Delhi 1052 44 624326 144 10882 10 Goa 692 41 52530 98 774 2 11 Gujarat 2040 120 257473 353 4397 1 12 Haryana 854 16 264713 105 3033 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 455 3 56551 68 987 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 593 122470 55 1944 15 Jharkhand 464 26 117574 35 1078 16 Karnataka 5804 149 925167 513 12241 2 17 Kerala 64390 1280 909102 6475 3902 19 18 Ladakh 59 12 9569 17 130 19 Lakshadweep 73 5 93 17 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 1987 54 250946 219 3825 2 21 Maharashtra 35917 74 1961525 2554 51360 35 22 Manipur 77 8 28687 15 373 23 Meghalaya 137 3 13608 4 148 24 Mizoram 21 3 4358 5 9 25 Nagaland 88 4 11990 2 88 26 Odisha 748 3 333139 108 1910 27 Puducherry 307 2 38391 37 655 28 Punjab 2077 35 167285 212 5661 8 29 Rajasthan 1435 35 314175 125 2774 30 Sikkim 63 4 5912 4 135 31 Tamil Nadu 4328 26 826011 491 12391 4 32 Telengana 1797 7 292578 163 1613 1 33 Tripura 7 32955 391 34 Uttarakhand 790 18 94127 70 1673 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 3306 136 589565 243 8691 36 West Bengal 4496 136 556925 276 10215 6 Total# 141511 2114 10561608 13087 155252 94

There are 1,41,511 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.30 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,33,24,655 samples have been tested up to February 9 with 7,36,903 samples being tested on Tuesday.

