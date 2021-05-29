India logs 1.73 lakh new COVID cases; active caseload dips to 22,28,724, recovery rate at 90.80 pc

Image Source : PTI Thane: Covid-19 recovered patients perform Yoga and other exercise at Thane Municipal Corporations Post Covid-19 Rehabilitation Care Center

India on Saturday recorded 1.73 lakh new cases of the novel coronavirus. With this, the Health Ministry said a declining trend in new cases is maintained. Active caseload has further declined to 22,28,724 with drop in active cases by 1,14,428 in last 24 hours, it said.

With 2,84,601 patients recovered during last 24 hours, total of 2,51,78,011 recoveries reported across the country so far. Recovery rate has now increased to 90.80 per cent. Weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.84 per cent, daily at 8.36%, less than 10% for 5 consecutive days, the Union Health Ministry said today.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 193 24 6630 39 113 4 2 Andhra Pradesh 180362 6420 1466990 20746 10634 103 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3854 162 22352 333 111 2 4 Assam 54664 404 340178 5760 3168 80 5 Bihar 24810 3638 672868 5362 5004 61 6 Chandigarh 2758 371 56084 526 735 6 7 Chhattisgarh 46932 2488 905361 5261 12915 67 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 358 12 9845 67 4 9 Delhi 14581 1797 1385158 2799 23951 139 10 Goa 15326 373 135560 1396 2570 32 11 Gujarat 43611 5471 750015 7965 9761 27 12 Haryana 25075 3114 718959 5025 8035 96 13 Himachal Pradesh 18495 1689 165791 3148 3056 64 14 Jammu and Kashmir 41382 890 239254 3637 3795 56 15 Jharkhand 11783 1314 318689 1982 4945 19 16 Karnataka 372394 29830 2146621 52252 27806 401 17 Kerala 238210 4146 2224405 26270 8257 194 18 Ladakh 1606 50 16517 172 187 2 19 Lakshadweep 2109 91 5404 268 29 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 34322 4005 733496 5796 7891 63 21 Maharashtra 291848 11904 5307874 31671 93198 973 22 Manipur 7602 140 39480 579 761 13 23 Meghalaya 8025 230 25266 941 544 20 24 Mizoram 2981 120 8643 156 35 1 25 Nagaland 4990 49 15882 138 343 5 26 Odisha 102165 4328 635179 11551 2651 33 27 Puducherry 13896 577 86528 1779 1476 21 28 Punjab 44964 3267 500651 6797 14180 176 29 Rajasthan 62492 8607 863175 11177 8181 78 30 Sikkim 3794 190 10597 227 243 3 31 Tamil Nadu 312386 662 1674539 31255 22775 486 32 Telangana 37793 474 530025 3982 3226 19 33 Tripura 6919 296 42468 878 498 13 34 Uttarakhand 33994 5243 285170 7125 6261 60 35 Uttar Pradesh 52244 6026 1613841 8145 20053 154 36 West Bengal 109806 7348 1218516 19396 15120 145 Total# 2228724 114428 25178011 284601 322512 3617

Meanwhile, USAID administrator Samantha Power met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which they discussed shared priorities for development and humanitarian assistance amid the current surge of COVID-19 across India, a spokesperson of the agency said on Friday.

“Power and Jaishankar discussed areas for important collaboration on pandemic response efforts in India, as well as strategies to catalyse private capital to save lives, counter the spread of the pandemic, and strengthen health systems for the future,” USAID acting spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said.

The meeting took place on Thursday.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities to strengthen developmental cooperation through Quad and with India’s Development Partnership Administration, including through collaboration with third-country partners in the Indo-Pacific, Africa and other regions, she said.

