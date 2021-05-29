India logs 1.73 lakh new COVID cases; active caseload dips to 22,28,724, recovery rate at 90.80 pc

India on Saturday recorded 1.73 lakh new cases of the novel coronavirus. With this, the Health Ministry said a declining trend in new cases is maintained. Active caseload has further declined to 22,28,724 with drop in active cases by 1,14,428 in last 24 hours, it said.
With 2,84,601 patients recovered during last 24 hours, total of 2,51,78,011 recoveries reported across the country so far. Recovery rate has now increased to 90.80 per cent. Weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.84 per cent, daily at 8.36%, less than 10% for 5 consecutive days, the Union Health Ministry said today.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|193
|24
|6630
|39
|113
|4
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|180362
|6420
|1466990
|20746
|10634
|103
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3854
|162
|22352
|333
|111
|2
|4
|Assam
|54664
|404
|340178
|5760
|3168
|80
|5
|Bihar
|24810
|3638
|672868
|5362
|5004
|61
|6
|Chandigarh
|2758
|371
|56084
|526
|735
|6
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|46932
|2488
|905361
|5261
|12915
|67
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|358
|12
|9845
|67
|4
|9
|Delhi
|14581
|1797
|1385158
|2799
|23951
|139
|10
|Goa
|15326
|373
|135560
|1396
|2570
|32
|11
|Gujarat
|43611
|5471
|750015
|7965
|9761
|27
|12
|Haryana
|25075
|3114
|718959
|5025
|8035
|96
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|18495
|1689
|165791
|3148
|3056
|64
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|41382
|890
|239254
|3637
|3795
|56
|15
|Jharkhand
|11783
|1314
|318689
|1982
|4945
|19
|16
|Karnataka
|372394
|29830
|2146621
|52252
|27806
|401
|17
|Kerala
|238210
|4146
|2224405
|26270
|8257
|194
|18
|Ladakh
|1606
|50
|16517
|172
|187
|2
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2109
|91
|5404
|268
|29
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|34322
|4005
|733496
|5796
|7891
|63
|21
|Maharashtra
|291848
|11904
|5307874
|31671
|93198
|973
|22
|Manipur
|7602
|140
|39480
|579
|761
|13
|23
|Meghalaya
|8025
|230
|25266
|941
|544
|20
|24
|Mizoram
|2981
|120
|8643
|156
|35
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|4990
|49
|15882
|138
|343
|5
|26
|Odisha
|102165
|4328
|635179
|11551
|2651
|33
|27
|Puducherry
|13896
|577
|86528
|1779
|1476
|21
|28
|Punjab
|44964
|3267
|500651
|6797
|14180
|176
|29
|Rajasthan
|62492
|8607
|863175
|11177
|8181
|78
|30
|Sikkim
|3794
|190
|10597
|227
|243
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|312386
|662
|1674539
|31255
|22775
|486
|32
|Telangana
|37793
|474
|530025
|3982
|3226
|19
|33
|Tripura
|6919
|296
|42468
|878
|498
|13
|34
|Uttarakhand
|33994
|5243
|285170
|7125
|6261
|60
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|52244
|6026
|1613841
|8145
|20053
|154
|36
|West Bengal
|109806
|7348
|1218516
|19396
|15120
|145
|Total#
|2228724
|114428
|25178011
|284601
|322512
|3617
Meanwhile, USAID administrator Samantha Power met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which they discussed shared priorities for development and humanitarian assistance amid the current surge of COVID-19 across India, a spokesperson of the agency said on Friday.
“Power and Jaishankar discussed areas for important collaboration on pandemic response efforts in India, as well as strategies to catalyse private capital to save lives, counter the spread of the pandemic, and strengthen health systems for the future,” USAID acting spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said.
The meeting took place on Thursday.
The two leaders also discussed opportunities to strengthen developmental cooperation through Quad and with India’s Development Partnership Administration, including through collaboration with third-country partners in the Indo-Pacific, Africa and other regions, she said.