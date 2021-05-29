Saturday, May 29, 2021
     
  4. India logs 1.73 lakh new COVID cases; active caseload dips to 22,28,724, recovery rate at 90.80 pc

India logs 1.73 lakh new COVID cases; active caseload dips to 22,28,724, recovery rate at 90.80 pc

New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2021 9:39 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Thane: Covid-19 recovered patients perform Yoga and other exercise at Thane Municipal Corporations Post Covid-19 Rehabilitation Care Center

India on Saturday recorded 1.73 lakh new cases of the novel coronavirus. With this, the Health Ministry said a declining trend in new cases is maintained. Active caseload has further declined to 22,28,724 with drop in active cases by 1,14,428 in last 24 hours, it said. 

With 2,84,601 patients recovered during last 24 hours, total of 2,51,78,011 recoveries reported across the country so far. Recovery rate has now increased to 90.80 per cent. Weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.84 per cent, daily at 8.36%, less than 10% for 5 consecutive days, the Union Health Ministry said today.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 193 24  6630 39  113
2 Andhra Pradesh 180362 6420  1466990 20746  10634 103 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3854 162  22352 333  111
4 Assam 54664 404  340178 5760  3168 80 
5 Bihar 24810 3638  672868 5362  5004 61 
6 Chandigarh 2758 371  56084 526  735
7 Chhattisgarh 46932 2488  905361 5261  12915 67 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 358 12  9845 67  4  
9 Delhi 14581 1797  1385158 2799  23951 139 
10 Goa 15326 373  135560 1396  2570 32 
11 Gujarat 43611 5471  750015 7965  9761 27 
12 Haryana 25075 3114  718959 5025  8035 96 
13 Himachal Pradesh 18495 1689  165791 3148  3056 64 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 41382 890  239254 3637  3795 56 
15 Jharkhand 11783 1314  318689 1982  4945 19 
16 Karnataka 372394 29830  2146621 52252  27806 401 
17 Kerala 238210 4146  2224405 26270  8257 194 
18 Ladakh 1606 50  16517 172  187
19 Lakshadweep 2109 91  5404 268  29
20 Madhya Pradesh 34322 4005  733496 5796  7891 63 
21 Maharashtra 291848 11904  5307874 31671  93198 973 
22 Manipur 7602 140  39480 579  761 13 
23 Meghalaya 8025 230  25266 941  544 20 
24 Mizoram 2981 120  8643 156  35
25 Nagaland 4990 49  15882 138  343
26 Odisha 102165 4328  635179 11551  2651 33 
27 Puducherry 13896 577  86528 1779  1476 21 
28 Punjab 44964 3267  500651 6797  14180 176 
29 Rajasthan 62492 8607  863175 11177  8181 78 
30 Sikkim 3794 190  10597 227  243
31 Tamil Nadu 312386 662  1674539 31255  22775 486 
32 Telangana 37793 474  530025 3982  3226 19 
33 Tripura 6919 296  42468 878  498 13 
34 Uttarakhand 33994 5243  285170 7125  6261 60 
35 Uttar Pradesh 52244 6026  1613841 8145  20053 154 
36 West Bengal 109806 7348  1218516 19396  15120 145 
Total# 2228724 114428  25178011 284601  322512 3617

Meanwhile, USAID administrator Samantha Power met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which they discussed shared priorities for development and humanitarian assistance amid the current surge of COVID-19 across India, a spokesperson of the agency said on Friday.

“Power and Jaishankar discussed areas for important collaboration on pandemic response efforts in India, as well as strategies to catalyse private capital to save lives, counter the spread of the pandemic, and strengthen health systems for the future,” USAID acting spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said.

The meeting took place on Thursday.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities to strengthen developmental cooperation through Quad and with India’s Development Partnership Administration, including through collaboration with third-country partners in the Indo-Pacific, Africa and other regions, she said.

