Hope coronavirus active cases will decline by June: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma

Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma says he hopes coronavirus active cases in the state will decrease by June.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday discussed with India TV in its special coverage #HealthMinistersOnIndiaTV over COVID-19 situation and how the state is planning to fight against it. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that our recovery rate is better than the other states while fatalities related to coronavirus have also decreased.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma while mentioning he hopes that active cases will decrease by June, said, at present, they are testing over 16,000 samples for coronavirus per million but their target is to reach to 25,000 tests. He further said they have home quarantined more than 60,000 people while over 34,000 are kept in government quarantine centres.

"We are punishing those who don't follow quarantine rules and even taking legal action against them," he added.

Raghu Sharma also mentioned, "PM Modi during video conferences praised Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for the measures taken during coronavirus pandemic. We have developed COVID-19 centres, implementing plasma therapy to control coronavirus."

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's criticism on Centre's way to handle the COVID situation in the country saying if he had raised questions then there must be something in it.

