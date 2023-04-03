Follow us on Image Source : @IYC/TWITTER Congress' "Jawab Do Postcard" campaign against Centre

Congress' youth wing on Monday launched a nationwide door-to-door postcard campaign seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on three questions related to Adani row.

The Indian Youth Congress asked three questions. One of the questions reads, "How much funds has Adani given to the BJP till date?"

'Jawab Do Postcard' campaign over 'Adani issue'.

IYC national president Srinivas B V said the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is going to start "Jawab Do Postcard" campaign against the 'Adani scam'.

"Youth Congress workers will take this campaign to every city and village of the country. Rahul Gandhi is constantly demanding answers from the central government and the prime minister on the Adani scam, but the PM is silent and the same government is busy saving Adani," he alleged.

Coco Padhi, IYC national general secretary and the organisation's Delhi in-charge, said, "The campaign has been launched across the country.

It will be a door-to-door campaign where we will reach out to the people..."We will then send these postcards to the prime minister," he said.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the students wing of the Congress, has also kicked off a similar campaign from Delhi University.

Rahul Gandhi at centre of politics

Earlier today, Rahul appeared in a Surat court to appeal against his conviction in the 'Modi Surname' defamation case. He was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi, along with Chief Ministers' of Congress-ruled states.

The court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi till April 13 and also set the date for the next hearing in this case on the same day.

Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera said it will hear his plea for suspension of conviction on April 13 after issuing a notice to complainant Purnesh Modi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat cabinet minister. The sessions court asked the respondent (Purnesh Modi) to file his reply by April 10.

"We had filed an application for Rahul Gandhi's bail and suspension of sentence along with his appeal against conviction by a lower court. The (sessions) court heard the matter and granted him bail. The court kept the matter for hearing on the stay of his conviction for April 13," a member of his legal team told reporters.

The court said that it won't be necessary for Rahul to appear in the court during the hearing of the case.

ALSO READ | What court said in Rahul Gandhi 'Modi Surname' defamation case

ALSO READ | 'Corruption gives rise to dynasticism, nepotism': PM Modi at CBI's diamond jubilee celebration​

Latest India News