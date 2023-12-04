Congress receives nearly Rs 80 crore as contributions in Financial Year 2022-23: Election Commission

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a meeting with other opposition leaders at his chamber in Parliament House on first day of Winter session

The Congress received contributions of nearly 80 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from entities, party leaders, individuals and electoral trusts. The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (December 4) put in public domain the contribution report of the Indian National Congress (INC) filed in November.

The party received Rs 79.92 crore in its kitty with Kolkata-based Samaj Electoral Trust giving Rs 50 lakh. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, received nearly Rs 720 crore in contributions from entities, electoral trusts, individuals and its lawmakers during the financial year 2022-23.

Both the BJP and the Congress are recognised national parties. Political parties are required to submit to the Election Commission every year details of donors who have made donations above Rs 20,000 in a financial year.

