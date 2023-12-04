Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Congress receives nearly Rs 80 crore as contributions in Financial Year 2022-23: Election Commission

Congress receives nearly Rs 80 crore as contributions in Financial Year 2022-23: Election Commission

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, received nearly Rs 720 crore in contributions from entities, electoral trusts, individuals and its lawmakers during the financial year 2022-23. Both the BJP and the Congress are recognised national parties.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: December 04, 2023 21:27 IST
Congress, congress financial contribution, congress donation data, congress receives Rs 80 crore con
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a meeting with other opposition leaders at his chamber in Parliament House on first day of Winter session

The Congress received contributions of nearly 80 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from entities, party leaders, individuals and electoral trusts. The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (December 4) put in public domain the contribution report of the Indian National Congress (INC) filed in November.

The party received Rs 79.92 crore in its kitty with Kolkata-based Samaj Electoral Trust giving Rs 50 lakh. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, received nearly Rs 720 crore in contributions from entities, electoral trusts, individuals and its lawmakers during the financial year 2022-23.

Both the BJP and the Congress are recognised national parties. Political parties are required to submit to the Election Commission every year details of donors who have made donations above Rs 20,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ:​ Karnataka: BJP leader allegedly stabbed by Congress MLC in Belagavi, admitted to hospital

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan day after Congress' debacle | WATCH

Latest India News

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News