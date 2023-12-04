Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan day after Congress' debacle | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh assembly election results: Kamal Nath meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh State Congress President Kamal Nath convened a meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence in Bhopal. The discussion comes on the heels of the party's resounding success in the state election, securing a commanding majority with victories in 163 out of the total 230 seats. The meeting holds significance as political leaders strategize and navigate the implications of the party's triumph in the electoral landscape.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Architect of BJP's Triumph in MP

In a spectacular display of political prowess, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the longest-serving BJP Chief Minister known affectionately as "mama" and 'paon-paon wale bhaiya' (foot soldier), has emerged as the linchpin behind his party's astounding victory in the state assembly elections.

Despite the BJP refraining from projecting him as the Chief Ministerial face, the 64-year-old politician strategically implemented game-changing schemes like 'Ladli Behna' to combat anti-incumbency and propel the party to success in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan, who assumed office as Chief Minister at the age of 46 in 2005, has now secured his fourth term in this position.

March 2020 witnessed Chouhan's return to power after the collapse of the Congress government, orchestrated by the current Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyal MLAs. Despite the BJP's narrow defeat in the 2018 polls, the central leadership reposed confidence in Chouhan, appointing him Chief Minister once again.

Known for his carefully cultivated image as a family man coupled with simplicity, Chouhan led the campaign by presenting himself as a man of the people, promising further development and unveiling populist welfare schemes, especially aimed at women. With a focus on his 'son of the soil' image, the soft-spoken leader effortlessly connected with the socio-economic concerns of farmers, villagers, women, and youngsters.

One notable scheme that played a pivotal role in the electoral narrative was the 'Ladli Behna' scheme, launched in March, offering eligible women Rs 1,250 in monthly financial assistance with a promise of gradual increments up to Rs 3,000. Chouhan's strategic approach and resonance with the electorate solidified his position as a key figure in the BJP's triumph in Madhya Pradesh.

