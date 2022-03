Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress' rebel G-23 leaders meet at Azad's residence

A day after the Congress's drubbing in assembly elections, senior some leaders from the 'Group of 23' that had questioned the party leadership and sought organisational overhaul, met at the residence of former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday.

Among those who met Azad were party MPs Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari.

Latest India News