'Who is responsible for Congress humiliating defeat in UP, Manipur, Goa, Uttrakhand?' Amarinder hits back

Former Congress leader and Punjab former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday hit back at the Congress which had held him accountable for its poor show in the border state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recorded an overwhelming win in Punjab winning over 90 seats, while the Congress could manage just 18 seats.

"The @INCIndia leadership will never learn! Who is responsible for the humiliating defeat of Congress in UP? What about Manipur, Goa, Uttrakhand? The answer is written in BOLD LETTERS on the wall but as always I presume they will avoid reading it," he tweeted.

Amarinder, who had formed Punjab Lok Congress, after a bitter exit from the Congress, also lost from Patiala in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Former Congress leader Ashwani Kumar, who quit the party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, too had said the state election results signal the "endgame" for the grand old party and the emergence of an alternative political narrative in the country. "The election results signal the endgame for the Congress as the natural party of governance." Kumar said the Punjab election results "signal the rejection of arrogance" and "politics of entitlement".

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said people of Punjab voted in favour of AAP as they were unhappy with Amarinder's regime.

"In Punjab, Congres presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change," Surjewala said.

