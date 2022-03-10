'...because of Amarinder Singh': Congress blames former CM for Punjab rout

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Amarinder Singh

Punjab Election Result 2022: The Congress on Thursday blamed former party leader and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for the rout in state assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recorded an overwhelming win in Punjab winning over 90 seats, while the Congress could manage just 18 seats (till the filing of this report). FULL COVERAGE

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said people of Punjab voted in favour of AAP as they were unhappy with Amarinder's regime.

"In Punjab, Congres presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change," Surjewala said.

"The results of 5 states have come against the expectations of the Congress party but we accept that we failed to get the blessings of the people. Sonia Gandhi has decided to convene Congress Working Committee meeting soon to introspect the results," he added.

Earlier, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the party humbly accepts the people's verdict in the assembly polls and will learn from it. The party, he said, will continue to work for the interests of the people of the country.

Gandhi's comments came after the Congress failed to make a mark in the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and lost Punjab to the AAP.

"Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," Gandhi said on Twitter.