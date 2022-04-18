'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission': Rahul Gandhi says institutions being demolished

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the launch of book The Dalit Truth in New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the appointment of the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, alleging that the Constitution is being "demolished", one institution at a time.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the screen shot of a media report which claimed that the new chairman of UPSC, Manoj Soni, shares close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"Union Pracharak Sangh Commission. India's Constitution is being demolished, one Institution at a time," Gandhi tweeted along with the screen shot of the media report.

Earlier this month, Gandhi had said in an address at a book launch that the Constitution is a weapon but it is meaningless without institutions. He had alleged the institutions have been captured by the RSS.

Meanwhile, Gandhi attacked the ruling BJP claiming that 40 lakh Indians died during the coronavirus pandemic due to the government's "negligence". He once again demanded that all families of the deceased be given Rs 4 lakh compensation each.

