Mayawati didn't contest UP polls due to fear of CBI, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said Mayawati did not contest UP elections over the fear of CBI and ED.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS, stating that Mayawati did not contest elections over the fear of CBI, ED and Pegasus. Rahul Gandhi was speaking at a book-launch event on Saturday.

While speaking at the event, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: "Mayawatiji didn't fight elections, we sent her the message to form an alliance but she didn't respond. Kanshi Ram Ji raised the voice of Dalits in UP, though it affected Congress. This time she didn't fight for Dalit voices because there are CBI, ED & Pegasus."

While taking a dig at the RSS, the Congress leader added: "We have to protect the Constitution. To save the Constitution, we have to protect our institutions. But all the institutions are in the hands of RSS."

Speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi also mentioned that the Congress had offered to jointly fight in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election and make her the chief ministerial candidate but "she did not even talk to us".

Lashing out at the BSP supremo, the former Congress president alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the leader made it clear that institutions are not controlled by the people and neither the country, the Congress leader said: "This is not a new assault. It started the day when Mahatma Gandhi was killed with bullets."

Gandhi said he would not have been able to speak up against the government had he taken any money and alleged that the CBI and the ED control the political system.

