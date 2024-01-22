Congress to hold protest today over 'planned attacks' on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: The Congress has announced to organize demonstrations across state and district headquarters on Monday (January 22) to protest against what it deemed as "planned attacks" on the convoys of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

In a late-night post on social media, Congress General Secretary of Organisation, K C Venugopal, claimed that since the yatra's entry into Assam, "the most corrupt Chief Minister in India" has been carrying out continuous attacks on convoys, properties, and their leaders using his goons. "This is a matter that every Indian must take seriously, because it exposes the BJP's fascism and hooliganism. All across India, PCCs and DCCs are instructed to hold large-scale protests tomorrow evening and exposing how the Modi-led BJP is killing democracy in Assam through their corrupt CM. Our fight for justice - social, economic and political - will continue undeterred!" Venugopal said.

Congress letter to Pradesh Committee chiefs

In his letter to all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs, state in-charges, AICC secretaries, and heads of frontal organisations, departments and cells, Venugopal said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which commenced in Manipur on January 14th, has successfully journeyed through Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and now entered Assam. "Regrettably, as you know, the BJP, particularly it's most corrupt Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, is desperately trying to disrupt this peaceful Yatra," he said.

'BJP workers attacked convoy led by Rahul Gandhi'

The Congress leader said that over the past two days, there have been planned attacks on the convoys of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and instances of tearing down their Yatra posters by these troublemakers.

"Today, a deliberately assembled crowd of BJP workers attacked the convoy led by Rahul Gandhi, resulting in injuries to several party leaders, including the Assam PCC President. This evening, there was a fresh attack on the Nyay Yatra by the "goons" supported by the BJP. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to mask the administrative failures and corruption of the Assam Chief minister and the BJP government at the Centre," Venugopal alleged.

"In the face of such blatant attempts to suppress our cause, it is imperative that we stand firm and united. Our collective resistance is not just a response to these attacks; it is a declaration of our unwavering commitment to justice," Venugopal said in the letter.

"We cannot allow the desperate actions of a few to deter us from our mission," he said.

Venugopal further said that in light of these events, it is requested that massive protest demonstrations may be held in state and district headquarters by the PCCs, involving our senior leaders and party functionaries on Monday evening, January 22. "Let us come together to strongly oppose these heinous, planned violent attacks on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.

Congress alleges attack

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah was allegedly assaulted while General Secretary Jairam Ramesh's car was targeted in Assam's Sonitpur district during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday. The party has demanded a judicial inquiry into the attack on Borah, alleging the involvement of a BJP MLA and his supporters.

"My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa ’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also mobbed at a roadside eatery in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday evening. The crowd raised slogans against the Wayanad MP and also displayed placards with messages such as 'Anyay Yatra' and 'Rakibul go back', referring to Samaguri Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: Congress alleges attack on Jairam Ramesh's car by BJP workers in Sonitpur

Also Read: Assam: FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' for route deviation