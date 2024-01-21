Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: Congress alleges attack on Jairam Ramesh's car, media persons in Sonitpur

Follow us on Image Source : X People gather around Nyay Yatra's cavalcade in Sonitpur

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday claimed that his vehicle was attacked and media persons accompanying the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' were "manhandled" by miscreants in Assam's Sonitpur district.

"My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa ’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.