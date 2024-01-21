Ram Mandir inauguration: Tamil Nadu govt banned live telecast of Ayodhya event, alleges Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (L), and Tamil Nadu CM ML Stalin.

Tamil Nadu government has banned the live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin-led state government has put a prohibition order on live telecast of all programmes related to the Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya. Nirmala Sitharaman shared this information on her official social media account.

Sitharaman said that there are over 200 temples of Shri Ram in Tamil Nadu and the temples that are managed by the HR&CE have been asked to refrain from Puja, bhajan, Prasadam, Annadanam in the name of Lord Sri Ram on January 22. "Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action," she added.

'TN Police threatening organisers'

The Union Finance Minister further stated that the police are issuing threats to organisers, warning them of dismantling pandals if any program is held in the name of Lord Shri Ram on January 22. She also criticised the Tamil Nadu government's decision to ban live telecasts and prevent people from celebrating on a day that the entire nation is marking with festive fervour similar to Diwali. Sitharaman strongly condemned the actions of the Tamil Nadu government, deeming them as "anti-Hindu filled with animosity."

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a visit to the Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi in the last legs of his spiritual journey leading up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Arichal Munai is believed to be the point from which the Ram Setu was built. Prime Minister Modi was pictured making a floral offering at the Arichal Munai point. Later in the day, PM Modi visited Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple in Rameshwaram and offered prayers there.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Dr Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

