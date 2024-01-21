PM Modi to visit Ram Setu's origin point in Tamil Nadu today ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu.

Ahead of the grand Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is set to visit Arichal Munai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built. According to officials, he is also expected to offer prayers at Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple in Dhanushkodi. Kothandarama means Rama with the bow.

Significance of Kothandarama Swamy Temple

It is said that this is where Ravana's brother Vibhishana first met Lord Ram and asked him for refuge. Some legends also say that this is the place where Lord Ram conducted the coronation of Vibhishana. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram in the southern state.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister held roadshows ahead of his visit to Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and to Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram in the state. During the roadshow, PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome by people with many of them showering petals on his cavalcade. The Prime Minister also reciprocated the affections showered on him by waving at people and folding his hands.

PM was accorded warm welcome in Tiruchirappalli

A few people chanted "Jai Shri Ram" slogans as the cavalcade made its way. Some people also held Tricolours. A few people had come with their small children, holding them in their laps. People were also waving at the cavalcade from balconies and windows of their homes. Some were wearing saffron-coloured clothes or saffron robes. During the programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister listened to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple.

Later on Sunday, the Prime Minister will wind up his 3-day tour of Tamil Nadu, during which he inaugurated the Khelo India Games 2023 in Chennai on Friday, January 19.

