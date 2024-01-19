PM Modi holds road show in Chennai, inaugurates Khelo India Youth Games

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a road show in Chennai before inaugurating the Khelo India Youth Games. Beginning his three-day Tamil Nadu visit, Modi waved to enthusiastic supporters from his car and along the about 4-km route, he was welcomed by performers of Bharathanatyam and folk arts and traditional music was played.

The Ram Mandir consecration on January 22 was a key theme that was displayed in banners by saffron party workers. The Prime Minister was accorded a rousing reception by BJP workers who lined up on both sides of the roads, leading to the Nehru Indoor Stadium at Periamet.

Modi arrived at the airport here and later reached INS Adyar, near the Marina beach by a helicopter and arrived at the venue of the youth games by road. Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin welcomed him.

PM Modi declares open Khelo India Youth Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open Khelo India Youth Games here on Friday and said the government is striving to host the 2029 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in the country.

Welcoming the participants, the prime minister remarked that they were together "showcasing the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'" and said that for Indian sports, "the Youth Games is a great way to start the new year 2024".

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi also launched 'DD Tamil,' the revamped version of the regional language Doordarshan channel DD Podhigai.

