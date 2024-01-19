PM Modi gets emotional at PMAY event in Maharashtra's Solapur | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi breaks down

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down during an event at Maharashtra's Solapur on Friday.

He was addressing a crowd in Solapur at an event to dedicate homes constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban Scheme. The homes were handed over to power workers, rag pickers, vendors, bidi workers among others.

While addressing the people he expressed happiness for the people whose dreams have come true with the newly constructed homes.

PM Modi was in Solapur to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects, including Rs 2,000 crore worth of 8 Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) projects.

Meanwhile, he also dedicated homes to beneficiaries under the PMAY. Reminiscing about his own childhood, he said, "I wish I had the chance to live in such a house when he was a child. I feel satisfied when I see the dreams of thousands of families being fulfilled. And their blessings are the biggest asset for me."

" When I had come to lay the foundation of these buildings, I had given everyone the gurantee that I will be the one to hand you the keys of your houses."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects at Solapur in Maharashtra today (January 19). Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated PM Modi in Solapur on Friday.

“Modi’s guarantee means ‘guarantee puri hone ki guarantee’. Lord Ram taught us to honour commitments made and we are fulfilling all goals we set for the welfare of the poor and their empowerment,” he said.

