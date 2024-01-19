PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 8 AMRUT projects, launch projects in Maharashtra's Solapur today

PM Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of several development projects at Solapur in Maharashtra today (January 19).

At a public program to be held around 10:45 am in the southern Maharashtra city, PM will lay the foundation stones of eight AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects in the state worth around Rs 2,000 crore, it said.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "The Prime Minister will visit Maharashtra and at around 10:45 am, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Solapur, Maharashtra."

He will also dedicate more than 90,000 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Further, PM Modi will also dedicate 15,000 houses of the Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur whose beneficiaries include thousands of handloom workers, vendors, powerloom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers and drivers, among others.

Modi will also kickstart the distribution of first and second instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.

PM Modi in Karnataka:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate American aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s new state-of-the-art global engineering and technology innovation campus in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru near the Kempegowda International Airport today.

Thereafter at around 2:45 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister will also launch a transformational Boeing programme for greater participation of Indian women from across all walks of life in the Indian aviation sector, the sources added.

In Bengaluru, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) campus. Built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crores, the 43-acre campus is Boeing's largest such investment outside the USA.Boeing's new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry.

Prime Minister will also launch the Boeing Sukanya Program which aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country's growing aviation sector. The program will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector.

For young girls, the program will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. The program will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots.

