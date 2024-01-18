Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi releases 6 stamps including Ram Temple, Hanuman, Jatayu and Shabri | VIDEO

PM Modi releases 6 stamps including Ram Temple, Hanuman, Jatayu and Shabri | VIDEO

Ram Temple: The 5 physical elements i.e. sky, air, fire, earth and water, known as 'Panchabhutas’ are reflected through various design elements and establish the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2024 12:46 IST
PM Modi, ram temple postal stamps, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, narendra modi releases stamps, ayodhy
Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi releases 6 stamps including Ram Temple, Hanuman, Jatayu and Shabri

Ram Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (January 18) released Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and a book of stamps issued on Bhagwan Ram around the world

Components of the design includes:

  1. Ram Mandir
  2. Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari'
  3. Sun
  4. Saryu River
  5. Sculptures in and around the Temple

There are 6 stamps which include:

  • Ram Temple
  • Lord Ganesh
  • Lord Hanuman
  • Jatayu
  • Kevatraj
  • Maa Shabri

The gold leaf of sun rays and Chaupai lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet. The five physical elements i.e. sky, air, fire, earth and water, known as 'Panchabhutas’ are reflected through various design elements and establish the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas essential for all manifestations.

The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Shri Ram on various societies. This 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries including like US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the UN.

ALSO READ:​ Ram Temple: Commandos of Anti-Terrorist Squad deployed to boost security in Ayodhya

ALSO READ: Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's 'symbolic' idol tours temple premises on Day 2 of Pran Pratishtha

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News