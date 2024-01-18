PM Modi releases 6 stamps including Ram Temple, Hanuman, Jatayu and Shabri | VIDEO

Ram Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (January 18) released Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and a book of stamps issued on Bhagwan Ram around the world
Components of the design includes:
- Ram Mandir
- Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari'
- Sun
- Saryu River
- Sculptures in and around the Temple
There are 6 stamps which include:
- Ram Temple
- Lord Ganesh
- Lord Hanuman
- Jatayu
- Kevatraj
- Maa Shabri
The gold leaf of sun rays and Chaupai lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet. The five physical elements i.e. sky, air, fire, earth and water, known as 'Panchabhutas’ are reflected through various design elements and establish the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas essential for all manifestations.
The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Shri Ram on various societies. This 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries including like US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the UN.ALSO READ: Ram Temple: Commandos of Anti-Terrorist Squad deployed to boost security in Ayodhya
