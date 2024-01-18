PM Modi releases 6 stamps including Ram Temple, Hanuman, Jatayu and Shabri | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi releases 6 stamps including Ram Temple, Hanuman, Jatayu and Shabri

Ram Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (January 18) released Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and a book of stamps issued on Bhagwan Ram around the world

Components of the design includes:

Ram Mandir Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari' Sun Saryu River Sculptures in and around the Temple

There are 6 stamps which include:

Ram Temple

Lord Ganesh

Lord Hanuman

Jatayu

Kevatraj

Maa Shabri

The gold leaf of sun rays and Chaupai lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet. The five physical elements i.e. sky, air, fire, earth and water, known as 'Panchabhutas’ are reflected through various design elements and establish the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas essential for all manifestations.

The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Shri Ram on various societies. This 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries including like US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the UN.

