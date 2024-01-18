Ram Temple: Commandos of Anti-Terrorist Squad deployed to boost security in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Devotees at Shri Hanuman Maha Yagyashala ahead of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Ram Temple: Ahead of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' event on January 22 (Monday), anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to boost security at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya. Security has also been heightened in Mainpuri City given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22 and Republic Day on January 26 (Friday).

Main idol brought into 'garbh griha':

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in a post on X, said that the procession of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla was completed with enthusiasm and the recitation of Anand Ramayana started in the pavilion.

Security cover:

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, preparations are almost done amid tight security arrangements. Ayodhya will be fortified ahead of the Ram Temple's inauguration ceremony with a foolproof security cover.

UP Police has also introduced artificial intelligence-based anti-mine drones to provide 360-degree security coverage. Ayodhya is under the watchful eye of drones and trained security forces equipped with artificial intelligence.

Religious ceremony:

7-day Vedic rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16. PM Narendra Modi also began an 11-day religious exercise ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The rituals will continue till January 21 and on the day of the consecration, minimum essential rituals needed for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted, according to Ram temple trust officials. There are 121 'acharyas' who are conducting the rituals.

The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1:00 pm.

Earlier, in the month, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.



