Ram temple consecration: My family and I will visit Ayodhya after Jan 22, says Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he, along with his family members will visit Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the newly-constructed temple after the January 22 consecration ceremony which was termed as BJP-RSS' event by several opposition leaders.

"I received a letter in which I was told that some people would come to me to formally invite me to the consecration ceremony but to date, nobody comes. However, It hardly matters. I was told only one person is allowed to visit but I want to go there with my family members. I will surely visit with my wife, children and parents but after January 22," he added.

Kejriwal said he would make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after 'pranpratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

Kejriwal, AAP leaders hold 'Sundar Kand' recital programmes

Kejriwal and the AAP leaders participated in 'Sundar Kand' recital programmes held in all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and sought the blessings of Lord Ram and Hanuman for peace and progress of the country, just a week ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, councillors and other party leaders along with local people attended the 'Sundar Kand' programmes in all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Speaking at the 'Sundar Kand' recital programme at a temple in Rohini, Kejriwal sought happiness, peace and progress of all people.

In the over 1.5 hour-long programme, the chief minister accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal took part in recital of 'Sundar Kand' of the Ramcharitmanas and performed a havan.

"I pray to Lord Ram and Hanuman that all your wishes are fulfilled and they bless you with happiness and prosperity as well as happiness and progress in Delhi and the country," he said on the occasion.

The AAP on Monday announced to hold 'Sundar Kand' and 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programmes in all the assembly constituencies, wards and zones on different Tuesdays every month.

In an apparent attempt to counter the BJP's focus on the Ram temple consecration ceremony, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday announced the party's plan to hold 'Sundar Kand' recital programmes across the national capital on Tuesdays. 'Sundar Kand' is one of the chapters in the Ramayana devoted to Lord Hanuman.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: India TV Samvaad: Sudhanshu Trivedi says 'Rahul Gandhi a Chunaavi Hindu'; Congress, SP react