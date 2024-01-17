India TV Samvaad: Sudhanshu Trivedi says 'Rahul Gandhi a Chunaavi Hindu'; Congress, SP react

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Samvaad: Sudhanshu Trivedi, Abhay Dubey, and Rajkumar Bhati take stage.

In a fiery statement during the India TV Samvaad in Lucknow, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, claiming Rahul Gandhi's status as a "Chunaavi Hindu." The announcement of Rahul's gotra was made in a press conference held just before the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Bhati of the Samajwadi Party criticised the BJP, asserting that there is no copyright on Lord Ram and accusing the BJP of having a narrow-minded perspective. Congress's Abhay Dubey accused the BJP of creating divisions within Hindus, alleging an attempt to split the essence of Sanatan within the community.

In a charged session of India TV Samvaad, BJP Member of Parliament Sudhanshu Trivedi, Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey, and Samajwadi Party's Rajkumar Bhati took the stage. The discussion delved into the unfolding dynamics of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, providing a platform for each leader to present their party's stance.

Addressing the audience, Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed the BJP's confidence in securing a significant victory in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. He highlighted the party's strategic plans and emphasised the people's growing inclination towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positioning him for a third term.