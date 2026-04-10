Ten dead, dozens missing as boat capsizes in Yamuna River in UP's Vrindavan, rescue ops underway

Mathura:

At least 10 people died and dozens of them went missing as a boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Vrindavan. The incident was reported within the jurisdiction of the Vrindavan Kotwali police station. There were about 25 people on board the steamer. It is feared that several people may have drowned in the accident, which took place near Shringar Ghat. "Ten dead, several missing after tourist boat capsizes in Yamuna in Mathura," DM Chandra Prakash Singh said.

22 people have been rescued so far: Police

SP Rural Suresh Chandra Rawat says, "A boat has sunk at the Yamuna river's stretch near Keshi Ghat... Thus far, twenty-two individuals have been rescued from the water. Those rescued were immediately transported to the hospital via ambulances and eight PRV (Police Response Vehicle) units. We are currently assessing the situation to determine how many individuals are safe and how many have tragically lost their lives... There is a pontoon bridge located here. As it was in a state of disrepair, an agency was conducting maintenance work on the pontoons. It is suspected that the accident likely occurred in connection with this ongoing repair work..."

CM Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and said the loss of lives in the boat capsizing accident in Mathura district is extremely tragic and heart-rending. “My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to immediately reach the site, conduct rescue and relief operations, and ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain eternal peace, and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow, while the injured recover swiftly,” he said.

Rescue operations are currently underway

Soon after receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene, and relief and rescue operations are currently underway with the assistance of divers. Divers and local police are present at the accident site.

The accident has caused panic throughout the area. The incident took place near Shringar Ghat, where the steamer suddenly lost its balance and overturned into the river.

Here's what eyewitnesses say about the incident

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened so suddenly that people did not even have a chance to react or save themselves. Following the accident, cries of distress filled the scene as people who fell into the river were seen struggling to save their lives. Locals immediately rushed to assist and attempted to pull several people out of the water.

According to District Magistrate CP Singh, the deaths of 10 people have been confirmed so far in this accident, while reports suggest that several others remain missing.

Rescue operations are underway without interruption near Shringar Ghat in Vrindavan. Teams from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and local divers entered the water to conduct the search operations.

Administration to continue search operation till every missing person is rescued

The administration has stated that this operation will continue until every missing person is rescued. A large crowd has gathered at the accident site, where family members are waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones.

An atmosphere of anxiety and grief pervaded the entire area. Currently, relief and rescue operations are going on, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation. It is hoped that the missing individuals will be located soon.

(Report: MS Sharma)