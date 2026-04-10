Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashes mayhem against RCB, leaves netizens mesmerised: Check reactions

Guwahati:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wreaked havoc against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. He unleashed mayhem in the middle, registering 78 runs off just 26 balls. The 15-year-old completed his half-century in just 15 balls and after the powerplay, he only accelerated, showing no mercy to the RCB bowlers. Finally, in the ninth over of the match, Krunal Pandya got the better of him, after Virat Kohli completed a simple catch.

Notably, chasing 202 runs, Rajasthan were expected to have a tricky chase, given RCB’s bowling prowess, but Sooryavanshi had different ideas. His scathing attack set the momentum, which Dhruv Jurel capitalised on, scoring a 25-ball half-century. When Sooryavanshi was batting, the keeper-batter quietly did his job. Even after Sooryavanshi’s dismissal, he managed to keep the scoreboard ticking and will be hoping to win the game from here on.

RR lose few quick wickets

Right after Sooryavanshi lost his wicket, Shimron Hetmyer departed for a golden duck. Soon after that, captain Riyan Parag got out for three runs off five balls. That put pressure on the hosts, but Jurel has been capable enough to tackle that. However, his knock will eventually be judged on whether he can take the team home tonight.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Rajat Patidar stole the show for Bengaluru. The visitors had a poor start to the match, losing wickets at regular intervals, but the captain managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. He made 63 runs off 40 balls, which helped Bengaluru cross the 200-run mark. Later, Venkatesh Iyer played an important cameo of unbeaten 29 runs to help the team post a defendable total on the board.

For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer had a scintillating start, claiming two wickets. Later, Ravi Bishnoi and Brijesh Sharma also played some smart cricket, picking up two each.

Here’s how the internet reacted to Sooryavanshi’s mayhem: