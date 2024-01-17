Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
  India TV Samvaad: Acharya Lokesh Muni, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati speak on Ram Temple event

India TV Samvaad: Acharya Lokesh Muni, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati speak on Ram Temple event

India TV Samvaad: Acharya Lokesh Muni, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati and Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Ji Maharaj spoke exclusively at 'India TV Samvaad' event in Lucknow.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Lucknow Updated on: January 17, 2024 13:30 IST
Acharya Lokesh Muni, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati and Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Ji Maharaj today Januar
Image Source : INDIA TV Acharya Lokesh Muni, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati and Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Ji Maharaj at INDIA TV Samvaad event

India TV Samvaad: Several spiritual leaders including- Acharya Lokesh Muni, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati and Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Ji Maharaj today (January 17) spoke exclusively at 'India TV Samvaad' event in Lucknow. 

They shared their thoughts and expressed their views on the upcoming event of the Ram Temple which will take place on January 22 in Ayodhya. 

Acharya Lokesh Muni, Jain Saint and social reformer, said that the event of Ram Mandir would bring an atmosphere of happiness and peace to the entire universe. He added that Lord Ram belongs to all communities without any discrimination of their caste and creed. 

The founder of Shri Anandam Dham Vrindavan and spiritual leader Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Ji Maharaj added that along with the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, simultaneously we are also constructing 'rashtra mandir' (nation's temple) in India.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said that our country (India) will run as per the constitution and not as per the 'sharia' law. 

