'Aisa hota rehta hai mukhyamantri ji': PM Modi tells Siddaramaiah amid 'Modi-Modi' chants | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a light moment with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah at the inauguration of Boeing's new global engineering and technology campus near Bengaluru on Friday. PM Modi remarked, "Mukhyamantri ji aisa hota rehta hai" as the crowd echoed chanted 'Modi, Modi' at the event.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, and Boeing Chief Operating Officer, Stephanie Pope, were among those present on the occasion.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the planemaker's largest such investment outside the US, the company said.

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, Boeing said.

The Prime Minister also launched the Boeing Sukanya Programme that the company said aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector.

The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector, a company statement said.

