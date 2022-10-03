“I agree with Kharge ji…”: Tharoor’s attempt to mellow down heated Congress president election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Another twist in Shashi Tharoor Vs Mallikarjun Kharge Congress poll battle

Congress President Election: The contest between two senior Congress leaders - Mallikarjun Kharge who reportedly enjoys the backing of the Gandhi family and G-23 member Shashi Tharoor, has been taking a dramatic twist and turn in the grand old party president election.

Kharge Vs Tharoor party election battle bitterly intensified after both Congress leaders started attacking each other giving a clear indication that it is not a ‘friendly contest’ as claimed by Tharoor.

It was Tharoor who cast the first stone targeting Kharge by claiming that leaders like him cannot bring change and will continue the existing system.

Tharoor in Nagpur, said, "We aren't enemies, it's not war. It's a poll for our party's future. Kharge Ji comes in top 3 leaders of Congress party. Leaders like him can't bring change and will continue the existing system. I'll bring change as per expectations of party workers."

In response to Tharoor, Kharge said that he told his fellow contender that it would be better to have a consensus candidate, but the Lok Sabha MP insisted on a contest for the "sake of democracy".

Now, to mellow down the intensity of the contest as it may invite more criticism from BJP, the Thiruvananthapuram MP tried to mellow it down saying the two have no ideological difference.

"Let me make clear that I agree with @kharge ji that all of us in @incIndia wish to take on the BJP rather than each other. There is no ideological difference between us. The choice for our voting colleagues Oct 17 is only on how to do it most effectively," Tharoor said in a tweet.

The polling for the Congress presidential election will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day. More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.

