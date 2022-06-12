Ink thrown on girl who filed rape case against Cong leader's son, BJP asks 'Where are Rahul, Priyanka?'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ink thrown on girl who filed rape case Cong leader's son, BJP asks 'Where are Rahul, Priyanka?'

Highlights A 23-year old girl had filed a rape case against Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son.

Ink was thrown at her on Saturday while she was out on a walk with her mother in Delhi.

BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned the Congress party over the incident.

Congress leader's son rape case: BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday alleged that a chemical that looked like ink was thrown on the girl who filed a rape case against Congress leader Mahesh Joshi's son. Joshi is a minister in the Rajasthan cabinet, led by CM Ashok Gehlot. As per reports, a PCR call was received that some miscreants have thrown some sort of chemical on a girl and have escaped. The incident took place in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, where the girl was walking with her mother.

BJP's Amit Malviya questioned the Congress party over the incident. "The girl, who had filed a rape case against the son of Ashok Gehlot government minister Mahesh Joshi, was attacked in Delhi last night, a chemical was thrown on her face. There is pressure to withdraw the case. The minister's son is absconding, and the girl is at the trauma center in AIIMS. Where are Rahul and Priyanka?" he tweeted.

She was taken to AIIMS Delhi, where she was thoroughly examined, and the blue liquid thrown at her looked like ink. A case has been registered in the Shaheen Bagh Police Station under sections 195A, 506, 323, and 24 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit Joshi has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in Jaipur and Delhi last year. The Delhi Police questioned him in the case on Friday.

The questioning came a day after a Delhi court granted him anticipatory bail in the case. The police had registered an FIR against Rohit after the woman brought forth the charges. “When I called him, he said he is the son of a minister and nobody can harm him… He brags about his money and power and in the end, says people won’t even know where I have disappeared. The Bhanwari Devi case will be repeated,” the woman stated in the FIR.

