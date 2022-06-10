Rajya Sabha polls: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls Congress win 'victory of democracy'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala and others flashes the victory sign during the Rajya Sabha election in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari who were elected to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Congress won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, overcoming the challenge posed by BJP-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra.

"Congress's victory on three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is a victory of democracy. I congratulate all the three newly elected MPs Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Shri Randeep Surjewala. I am sure that all the three MPs will be able to strongly advocate the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Parmod Tiwari said, "I am thankful to the state and the central leadership for making me the candidate. I got 43 votes." The statements came before the official announcement of the results.

All 200 Rajasthan MLAs had cast their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections by Friday afternoon. In the House, the Congress has 108 MLAs, BJP 71, Independents 13, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, and the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each.

(With Inputs from PTI)

