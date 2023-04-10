Congress' Rahul Gandhi to visit his former constituency Wayanad tomorrow, first time after disqualification

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in his former constituency Wayanad tomorrow.

Rahul Gandhi Wayanad visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his former constituency Wayanad in Kerala tomorrow (April 11), the first time after his disqualification as an MP over 'Modi' defamation case. During his visit, he will address a public rally and hold a roadshow organised by Congress.

Rahul Gandhi's reaction to disqualification

Gandhi, who has been granted bail till April 13 in the defamation case by a Surat court in Gujarat, took a dig at the Modi government saying truth is his weapon and support too in the fight to save democracy against 'Mitrakal'.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi, "This is a fight to save democracy, against 'Mitrakal'. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my support".

Earlier on April 4, Gandhi appeared in a Surat court to appeal against his conviction in the 'Modi Surname' defamation case. He was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi, along with Chief Ministers' of Congress-ruled states.

The court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi till April 13 and also set the date for the next hearing in this case on the same day. Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera said it will hear his plea for suspension of conviction on April 13 after issuing a notice to complainant Purnesh Modi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat cabinet minister.

The sessions court asked the respondent (Purnesh Modi) to file his reply by April 10.

"We had filed an application for Rahul Gandhi's bail and suspension of sentence along with his appeal against conviction by a lower court. The (sessions) court heard the matter and granted him bail. The court kept the matter for hearing on the stay of his conviction for April 13," a member of his legal team told reporters. The court said that it won't be necessary for Rahul to appear in court during the hearing of the case.

Rahul Gandhi & Wayanad

Then Congress President Rahul Gandhi contested from two seats in 2019 Lok Sabha election in which he won from Wayanad but lost from Amethi, the constituency which he had been winning since 2004.

ALSO READ | What court said in Rahul Gandhi 'Modi Surname' defamation case

ALSO READ | 'Corruption gives rise to dynasticism, nepotism': PM Modi at CBI's diamond jubilee celebration​

Latest India News