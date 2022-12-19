Will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi: Controversial Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jagdish Tytler, who name appeared in anti-Sikh riots 1984, said he will join Rahul's yatra.

Delhi Congress unit on Monday held a meeting at the party office over the preparations for Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Top state leaders, including controversial Jagdish Tytler were present at the meeting.

“We will participate because we are in favour of what he (Rahul Gandhi) is doing. So, we will participate in a big way,” Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who was reportedly sidelined by the Congress high command after his name cropped up in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, said.

The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, it will move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is a lot of excitement regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra coming to Delhi and we have made good preparations to welcome the yatra here. Congress workers, the common public and members of civil society want to join this yatra. Yatra will be historic,” said Congress leader Ajay Maken.

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Dausa

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Dausa on Monday with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot walking alongside the former Congress chief.

Gandhi and the Congress leaders and workers began their march from Bandikui in Dausa.



Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi will address a rally in Alwar this afternoon. The yatra will not have an evening session on Monday. The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan. It completed 100 days on Friday last.

It has seen participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.

Besides participation from tinsel town celebrities, writers, military veterans, including former Navy chief admiral L Ramdas, Opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and the NCP's Supriya Sule, and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, have also joined the march at various points.

