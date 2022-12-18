Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Dausa after day's break, Congress workers raise slogans in Pilot's support

Follow us on Image Source : BHARAT JODO YATRA (TWITTER). Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Dausa after day's break, Congress workers raise slogans in Sachin Pilot's support.

Bharat Jodo Yatra : As the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg resumed from Kalakho in Dausa on Sunday (December 18), slogans in support of Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were raised again in the Gujjar community's leader's citadel. Dausa is an erstwhile Parliamentary constituency and bastion of Sachin Pilot, son of Congress Stalwart Rajesh Pilot, who himself was five times MP from Dausa constituency.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kalakho in Dausa at around 6:00 am today, the foot march is scheduled to take a break approach the Sikandra Police Station. Resuming the Padyatra again from the Tollgate at 3:30 pm, the Yatra will reach Bandikui, Dausa.

Earlier on Friday also, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra's 100th day in the Dausa district, the espousals of Congress leader Sachin Pilot raised slogans in his support.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also believed to soon be reaching Dausa and joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 102nd Day. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi will address a rally in Alwar on Monday (December 19).

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed eight states- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan. It completed 100 days Friday. Bharat Jodo Yatra will end in Kashmir next year.

The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir. It has seen participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.

Besides participation from tinsel town celebrities, writers, military veterans, including former Navy chief admiral L Ramdas, Opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and the NCP's Supriya Sule, and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, have also joined the march at various points.

(With agencies inputs)

