Congress finalises Lok Sabha candidates for 15 seats in Gujarat, 7 in Maharashtra, 5 in Rajasthan: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi among other leaders during CEC meeting.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Wednesday brainstormed candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 during the Chief Election Committee (CEC) meeting in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal Rao, Sachin Pilot among other leaders.

According to sources, the party has finalised 15 candidates from Gujarat, seven candidates from Maharashtra, and five from Rajasthan.

The party will once again sit for CEC meeting around 3:30 pm to discuss candidates Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

In Gujarat, the party may field Paresh Dhanani from Rajkot, Amit Chavda from Anand, Sukhram Rathva from Chhota Udepur, Tushar Chowdhary from Sabarkantha.

Former Home Minister Sunil Kumar Shinde younger daughter Praniti Shinde may contest from Sholapur. In Rajasthan's Dausa, the Congress may name Murari Meena, Kuldeep Indora from Sri Ganganagar, Sunil Sharma from Jaipur city.

ALSO READ | Congress finalises candidates for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, eight in Bengal, say sources