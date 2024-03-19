Tuesday, March 19, 2024
     
Congress finalises candidates for 12 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, say sources

The Congress held its Chief Election Committee meeting where discussions on 80 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states were held, according to sources. Lok Sabha polls spread in seven phases are beginning from April 19, results will be declared on June 4.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: March 19, 2024 19:03 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders
Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party has finalised candidates for 12 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in its Chief Election Committee (CEC) meeting in New Delhi, sources said.

The party held discussions on 80 Lok Sabha seats spread over 11 states in its latest CEC meeting.

Speaking about the CEC meeting, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and son of Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan Singh said, "... Discussions took place on the states of the screening committee, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal..."

The party also held discussions on Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly elections, which will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Talks were also held on Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan Lok Sabha seats. 

