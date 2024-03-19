Bihar: BJP offers MLC seat to 'miffed' Upendra Kushwaha day after NDA seat-sharing deal, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : X Upendra Kushwaha and Vinod Tawde

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who was reportedly upset with getting just one seat against his demand of two Lok Sabha constituency as part of NDA seat-sharing for the upcoming general elections, has reached an agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. The development comes after BJP national general secretary and party in charge of Bihar Vinod Tawde met Kushwaha and offered an MLC seat to his party. A seat in Bihar MLC was vacant after Rambali Chandravanshi lost his membership, the sources said.

"It was already predecided along with 1 Lok Sabha seat, 1 Legislative Council seat, which is now vacant, will be allocated to the RLM. Today, I met Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Shri Upendra Kushwaha ji & reassured to stand by this commitment," Tawde tweeted after the meeting.

They said Kushwaha will contest from Karakat seat in the Lok Sabha elections as Nitish Kumar's JD(U) conceded its Karakat seat to RLM.

It will be suicidal for Paras and Kushwaha to ditch NDA: BJP

Earlier in the morning, senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha asserted it will be "suicidal" for disgruntled allies Pashupati Kumar Paras and Upendra Kushwaha to align with the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Sinha made the averment reacting to the resignation Union Minister Paras, and the absence of Kushwaha from the press conference were the NDA announced the seat-sharing formula for Bihar on Monday.

"It is only the BJP which knows how to respect its allies. This has been realised by even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar", said Sinha, who became a Deputy CM following the JD(U) chief's return to NDA in January..

