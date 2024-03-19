Tuesday, March 19, 2024
     
  4. NCP vs NCP: SC asks EC to reserve ‘man blowing turha’ symbol for Sharad Pawar faction

NCP vs NCP: SC asks EC to reserve ‘man blowing turha’ symbol for Sharad Pawar faction

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2024 16:26 IST
Sharad Pawar
Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar

NCP vs NCP: The Supreme Court on Tuesday instructed the Election Commission to recognise the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP — 'Nationalist Congress Party — Sharad Chandra Pawar' name and 'man blowing turha' symbol for Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

The Supreme Court also asked the Election Commission to reserve the ‘man blowing turha’ symbol for the Sharad Pawar faction and says it should not allot the symbol to any other party or candidate.

Supreme Court directed Ajit Pawar faction to issue a public notice in English, Hindi, Marathi media and mention in all its campaign ads that the ‘clock’ symbol allotted to it is subject to the outcome of the case pending before it on challenge to the ECI order of recognising Ajit Pawar’s group as ‘real NCP’.

